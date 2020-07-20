AFL news, Kane Cornes slams ‘delusional’ North Melbourne list management

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has slammed North Melbourne’s “delusional” approach to their list, stressing they should have listened to the advice of now-departed coach Brad Scott and embarked on a rebuild.

Sitting 17th on the ladder with just two wins to their name, the situation at the Roos looks dire with star Jack Ziebell set to join injured stars Ben Cunnington and Cameron Zurhaar on the sideline.

Slumping to their fifth consecutive loss, Cornes argued there had been a gross mismanagement of their list by club decision-makers and coach Rhyce Shaw who refused to opt for a genuine rebuild.

“It was reported that Brad Scott went to the board last year and said they needed to take a step back and bottom out for a couple years, go to the draft and get some talent before rebuilding,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“The board didn’t agree with that take from Brad he has since departed and Rhyce Shaw has since come in.

“But they’re delusional with where they see their list, North Melbourne, they needed to do that.

“They are delusional. When you look at the players they’ve traded in and the players they have tried to trade in, this isn’t a club that understands where they are at.

“Where they are at is 12 months behind Sydney, 12 months behind Adelaide, probably 12 months behind Fremantle with the rebuild that’s happening there. They need to rebuild, they got to go to the draft and do what Brad was saying 12-months ago.”

The good news for the Roos is that they will be able to aggressively attack a revamp at the end of the year with the club having more than half of its list out of contract.

As the AFL prepares to lift its contract freeze on players signing new deals, the Kangaroos will have the fewest contracted players in the competition, freeing them up for what could be a fruitful off-season.

It comes as AFL great Shane Crawford took aim at the club’s medical staff, accusing it of “mismanagement” and said the decisions over their injured stars had left the club looking like “a bit of a joke”.

“They just don’t look like themselves of four or five weeks ago. Big worrying concerns, but I’m more concerned about playing injured players,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“This week Ziebell had a hamstring injury and missed a few games, comes back in and goes off in the first quarter.

“That is not good enough. Unfortunately, North Melbourne you need to lift, you cannot play injured players, especially the older types.

“They lacked Ziebell’s leadership all game, they looked a bit of a rabble at times. Even around centre bounces and stoppage work, they were all huddled towards one side, it was like watching Auskick.”