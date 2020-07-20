Advertisement: National provider of group benefits, group retirement and HR solutions

Article content

People Corporation (TSXV: PEO) is one of this year’s Venture 50 companies — this Canada-based provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services offers various employee services including career transition and career management, employee benefits consulting, group retirement solutions, integrated solutions, student benefits, recruitment, third party administration, wellness and human resource (HR) consulting services.

The company is servicing over 15,000 Canadian organizations, and the company’s 2019 growth was driven through new markets and strategic acquisitions.

The 2020 Venture 50 is a ranking of top performers on TSX Venture Exchange over the last year. The ranking is comprised of 10 companies from each of the five industry sectors, and they were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

For the full 2020 Venture 50 ranking, methodology and profile videos of companies included in the ranking, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50

This story was provided by Market One Media Group for commercial purposes.