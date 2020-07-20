Adriaan Basson | Why I will no longer tweet

It is to move on from social media platform Twitter, which has become dominated by hateful, ignorant and divisive content, writes Adriaan Basson.

Almost exactly ten years ago, I was one of the first South African journalists to join Twitter. It was fun while it lasted.

It’s been a decade since colleague Mandy Wiener and I had the most fun tweeting almost the entire Jackie Selebi corruption trial to our growing “audience” of followers on this new social media platform.

But it’s to go. I can no longer justify spending and energy on a platform that has essentially become the playground of haters, disinformation merchants and trolls.

I will not deactivate my Twitter account, because I believe the platform still provides a voice to people and groups who have no other avenue to publish their important views and lived experiences. But I will no longer contribute to a platform I’ve come to deeply distrust. More about this later.

Initially, it was a thrill to see your followers grow. I will be the first to admit the little power trip of seeing hundreds of people choosing to “follow” you.

“You are your own brand,” we were told in those early days of naïve social media consumption. In a previous newsroom where I worked, there was even a chart of journalists with the most followers on the wall.

In 2010, the interaction on Twitter was interesting; people asked really good questions in response to my tweets. It enriched my views and broadened my outlook on the world.

The early debate on Twitter was robust but mostly civil. I never had to block anyone.

There were no Bell Pottinger-sponsored propaganda, right-wing hatred, manufactured outrage or death threats from EFF supporters.

This changed dramatically over the past three years. In my experience, the amount of hateful, ignorant and divisive content, often posted by fake accounts, now completely dominates the once useful platform (I accept that every person on Twitter has a different experience, based on who you follow and what algorithm Twitter has designed for you).

It’s no longer good or healthy or fun for me to tweet.

I used to find the platform educational and interesting. Today, I find Twitter depressing, divisive and sad. There is very little room left for debate, disagreement or nuanced interaction.

Which brings me to the role of the media in stimulating conversation and participating in the public debate. Long gone are the days of the media being only a one-way conversation to our readers about stories we think are important.

As editor of the largest online news publication in South Africa, I have a responsibility to interact with my readers about issues you grapple with daily. should reflect your world views, dreams and fears.

The biggest mistake the media made was to think Twitter is representative of the reading population or the public at large; that journalists should go to Twitter to know what South Africans say and think.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Twitter is but one, limited platform in a diverse media landscape. Yes, we should also look at Twitter, but not exclusively or extensively.

and a number of SABC radio and TV stations have many more monthly users than Twitter. Does this mean or Ukhozi FM are representative of the whole of South Africa? Certainly not. But it shows there is a big world outside the noise of Twitter, that has sadly come to dominate certain news diaries.

So what next?

In August, is launching a digital subscription service that will allow subscribers to comment and interact with myself and my colleagues on our own platform. I will actively engage with your comments that contribute to a meaningful discussion.

Last week, we announced the introduction of a new comments regime that will use artificial intelligence to highlight toxic or hateful comments for human moderation. It is a very sophisticated machine, used by the likes of and The Wall Street Journal, that gives you the ability to debate, criticise or contribute on your favourite and trusted news sites.

We are working closely with the engineers that built the machine to ensure the comments experience enhances, not weakens, your relationship with .

In addition to our new comments platform, all readers can send letters for publication to [email protected] will continue to post links to our journalism on social media platforms.

Although I will no longer post tweets or participate in discussions on the platform, I will remain on Twitter for the purpose of following important newsmakers, interesting thought leaders or organisational announcements I cannot access elsewhere.

Readers who want to share your views, stories or tips with me, can contact me directly at [email protected] If you have a complaint about , please contact our Public Editor George Claassen at [email protected]

– Adriaan Basson is editor-in-chief of .