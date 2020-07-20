Adobe says it has hired Marc Levoy, a top researcher who developed computational photography for Google's Pixel line, to help it make a universal camera app (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:
Adobe says it has hired Marc Levoy, a top researcher who developed computational photography for Google’s Pixel line, to help it make a universal camera app — Marc Levoy is now at Adobe,nbsp; — Marc Levoy, the researcher who used software to turn Google’s Pixel camera into a powerhouse …
