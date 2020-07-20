Actor Mickey Rourke Flames Robert DeNiro: You Big F*cking Crybaby!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actor Mickey Rourke took to Instagram to fire shots at fellow actor Robert DeNiro is a beef we did not see coming.

Rourke was apparently upset about an interview DeNiro gave, where he called him a “liar.”

“Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big f*cking crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers “Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of sh*t,” he wrote.

