Activist investor Eric Rosenfeld seeks seat on Canaccord Genuity board

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., Canada’s largest non-bank brokerage, is expected to add activist investor Eric Rosenfeld to its board next month.

Rosenfeld, chief executive officer of New York-based investment firm Crescendo Partners LP, is one of two new independent directors nominated for election to Canaccord Genuity’s board at the firm’s annual investor meeting on Aug. 6. He holds 1.36 million shares of Canaccord Genuity, about 1.3 per cent of the firm, according to regulatory filings.

Since founding Crescendo in 1998, Rosenfeld and his firm have prompted changes at companies including beverage maker Cott Corp., Canadian construction firm Aecon Group Inc. and aerospace manufacturer Spar Aerospace Ltd., using a playbook that includes taking up minority stakes in firms, gaining board positions and pushing for management change.

“Eric is an accomplished professional investor and director with experience spanning multiple industries, and we look forward to his perspectives,” Canaccord Genuity Executive Chairman David Kassie said in the firm’s annual report released June 26. Rosenfeld didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.