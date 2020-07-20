Aaron Mooy Mat Ryan’s Brighton & Hove Albion avoid English Premier League relegation, EPL news

Brighton, the club of Socceroos duo Aaron Mooy and Mat Ryan, did just enough to confirm its place in the English Premier League for next season by drawing at home to Newcastle 0-0.

Brighton earned a point to move past West Ham and into 15th place, seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, which has two games left to play.

That’s enough to ensure Brighton stays in the top division for a fourth season since promotion in 2017.

Leandro Trossard and Adam Webster had some of the better of Brighton’s few chances, with both saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

“I’m so proud of how the players have responded to the lockdown period; how we’ve approached these games in this unique situation,” coach Graham Potter said.

“We’ve got the job done. We’re very proud to be in the Premier League next year.

“The financial implications are massive, especially with how the year has been (coronavirus) and how next year looks potentially.

“It’s so important for a club like us. We’re fighting every year to keep in the Premier League, every year is that challenge.

“For, me, I’m just delighted for the players, the chairman, all the support I’ve had. It’s really, really pleasing.”

Substitute Andy Carroll could have won the game for Newcastle, but he headed wide from close range in the final minutes.

The draw was the fifth game in a row without a win for Newcastle, which had been targeting a finish in the top half of the Premier League before its recent slump. The decline has been accompanied by injuries and uncertainty over whether the club will be taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium.