87-year-old Quincy woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

An 87-year-old Quincy woman died following a multi-vehicle crash that closed Route 3 northbound near Exit 12 in Pembroke Sunday morning.

The woman was a passenger in a 2017 Volkswagen SUV and sustained serious injuries in the crash, which was reported to state police around 9:30 a.m. Responding troopers attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries at a nearby hospital, according to a news release from state police.

Four other people were taken to local hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries. The entire side of the highway was closed for about two hours while emergency personnel were on scene, resulting in severe travel delays, the release said.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash; no other information was available, including whether anyone will face charges, according to the release.

The state Department of Transportation had been sent to an area north of the crash to fix a pothole before the incident, but that visit was unrelated to the crash, authorities said.