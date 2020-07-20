3D render of Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaks

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in only a couple of weeks. But for those who can’t wait, the well-known Evan Blass has shared a 360-degree 3D render of the upcoming handset to his Patreon page.
The latest image shared showcases the Note 20 Ultra in all its wonder. Recently, Blass showed off an image of the Note 20 and the two phones are almost identical.
On the front, the selfie shooter looks a bit smaller on the Note 20 Ultra than it does on the Note 20. Additionally, the Note 20 Ultra’s display looks a bit curved, not as exaggerated as the S20 series but more than the Note 20.
The biggest difference is evident on the rear. The Note 20 Ultra also features a rear-facing shooter setup, but the bottom camera sports a rectangular periscope lens as well as another sensor next to the three cameras, but it’s unclear what this new sensor is.
The Note 20 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.97-inch display, a Snapdragon 865+ processor, an S Pen with additional functionalities, a triple camera setup capable of 50x zoom with its periscope lens, and a display with a 3200 x 1440-pixel resolution capable of running at 120Hz refresh rate.
Samsung’s upcoming smartphone is expected to launch on August 5th alongside four other devices, likely the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and possibly the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Source: Evan Blass Patreon