16 Yr Old Girl Shot & Killed On IG Live: ‘Trying To Protect Her Mother’! (Vid)

Teneria McClendon, a 16 year old honor student, was shot and killed outside of a Wawa in Jacksonville Florida. The teen was murdered as she was trying to protect her mother, who is pregnant, from being attacked.

Here is the video, we warn you it contains graphic content:

LINK TO GRAPHIC VIDEO – WARNING

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told MTO News that the shooting happened after an argument inside the store that escalated in the parking lot.

But the family tells a different story. Here’s what the local news is reporting:

Family members said McClendon and three of her cousins were in the car waiting for her mom who was inside paying. They said the woman who shot McClendon pulled up in her car and almost hit them. Family members said they told the woman she almost hit them and the woman jumped out of the car and yelled at them. “She’s gone. My niece lost her child because somebody got a gun,” [her aunt] said. According to the family, McClendon’s mother, who’s pregnant, came out and told them to talk to her, not McClendon. The family said the woman tried to fight McClendon’s mother, the teen stood up for her mom and the woman shot the 16-year-old.

