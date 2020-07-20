$10.9 Billion Bitcoin Stash Proves Satoshi Is Still the Biggest Whale By Cointelegraph

$10.9 Billion Bitcoin Stash Proves Satoshi Is Still the Biggest Whale
A recent report by blockchain tracking and analytics provider, Whale Alert, revealed that the miner known as Patoshi mined over $10.9 billion or 1,125,150 BTC during Bitcoin’s infancy in order to protect the network from a 51% attack.
Patoshi has been confirmed to be the anonymous creator known as Satoshi and the early blocks mined by Patoshi also include the first BTC transaction to Hall Finney, a well known developer and early Bitcoin contributor.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.