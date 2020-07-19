‘Worthless Coin’ — McAfee Says He Never Believed Bitcoin Would Hit $1M By Cointelegraph

‘Worthless Coin’ — McAfee Says He Never Believed Bitcoin Would Hit $1M
In July 2017, John McAfee said he would “eat his own dick” if does not hit $500,000 within three years. Today, BTC is hovering at a mere $9,130 and its price must increase by more than 5,376% to meet McAfee’s prediction.
In general, Bitcoin quite clearly got nowhere near $500,000 in the past three years. Not only that, but McAfee is also seemingly backtracking from his $1 million per BTC prediction.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.