Win a Bell TCL 10L in our latest giveaway

In addition to our TCL 10 Pro contest, we also have a Bell TCL 10L up for grabs!
If you’re interested in checking these out, head over to our review here of both smartphones.
The TCL 10L features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), powered by a Snapdragon 665 chip with 6GB RAM, headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, a quad-camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, and Android 10 and will be updated to Android 11.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@), follow us on Instagram (@), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered into the contest.
This contest ends July 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.