Will Smith Alludes He Has a Rough Year in Hilarious Video

Many people jokingly say that the whole ‘entanglement’ drama involving him, Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina must have played a huge part in why the actor has a rough year.

It’s safe to say that 2020 has not been a great year for many people, and Will Smith is not an exception. However, rather than being depressed over it, the “Gemini Man” actor decided to turn it into humor and shared it with his Instagram followers over the weekend.

In a video shared on the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, July 19, Will could be seen talking with someone above him, telling his opponent to just drop the thing that he had been holding because Will wanted to help out too. However, the man was unwilling and asked the actor to just leave him be, to which Will declined. In the end, when the man finally agreed and threw the box, Will was not aware as the box hit his head.

Pointing out that the box represented 2020, he wrote underneath the video: ME: 2020:”

Many found his post funny and could relate to it, including Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx. Some others, in the meantime, suspected that the whole “entanglement” drama involving him, Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina played a huge part in it. “Love his sense of humor… glad they were able to work through the entanglement & can laugh about it still~” one commented, with another saying, “Uncle Phil should have been here to toss August out of their damn house….all of this would have been avoided.”

The drama all started after August admitted in an interview that he had an affair with Jada in the past. Even though her reps initially denied the claims, the “Girls Trip” star confirmed it in an episode of “Red Table Talk“. She said, “I was in a lot of pain. I was broken. I wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.”