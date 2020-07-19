will for EU summit compromise is there, but ambition must be high By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . EU leaders summit in Brussels

BRUSSELS () – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that there was a willingness to compromise for agreement on an economic recovery fund at the European Union’s summit, but it should not come at the cost of ambition for the bloc.

“The willingness to compromise should not deter us from the legitimate ambition that we need to have,” he said as he arrived for the third day of a summit that has been deadlocked from the beginning. “We will see in the coming hours if the two are compatible.”

“This is not about the principle, it’s because we are facing an extraordinary health, economic and social crisis, and because our countries and our countries need it – and we need European unity.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR