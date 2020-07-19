Will Ether Price Hit $400 if DeFi Keeps Eating Bitcoin’s Lunch? By Cointelegraph

Will Ether Price Hit $400 if DeFi Keeps Eating Bitcoin’s Lunch?
Not a day goes by without someone shilling something related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi). It’s being touted as being bigger than the 2017 altcoin boom, and when you look at things like the monstrous Tether market cap, the recent surge in the price of Chainlink as well as DeFi platform Celsius recently exceeding $1 billion in crypto deposits, it’s clear that these are well-founded claims.
However, the one problem that this potentially presents for is the value proposition to high-net-worth-individuals and institutions considering entering the space.
- DeFi interest growth
- Potential 11% loss buying Bitcoin
- 150% gains on the world computer that is Etheruem?
