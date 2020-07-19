West Indies will lose second Test against England if they are too negative, says Sir Curtly Ambrose | Cricket News





West Indies’ batsmen must not get into a negative mindset as they battle to save the second Test, says Sir Curtly Ambrose

Sir Curtly Ambrose says West Indies will lose the second #raisethebat Test against England if they are too negative on day five at Emirates Old Trafford.

The tourists trail by 219 after day four and are set to be tasked with saving the game – and preserving their 1-0 lead in the three-match series – once the hosts stretch their lead closer to 300 on Monday morning.

England will resume on 37-2, with Ben Stokes unbeaten on 16 and captain Joe Root eight not out, knowing only a victory will keep alive their hopes of regaining the Wisden Trophy, with West Indies current holders after triumphing 2-1 in the Caribbean in early 2019.

Speaking on The Cricket Debate – a show you can listen to in the player above – former West Indies seamer Ambrose said: “You can’t go out there thinking ‘we are 1-0 up, just bat out the whole of the last day and once the game is drawn we retain the Wisden Trophy’.

Listen to the Cricket Debate on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.​​​​

“That’s not the way West Indians play – we always think about winning first. Then, if you get in a situation late in the day where it’s almost impossible to win, let’s lock up shop.

“If West Indies go out and think about drawing the game too early they could find themselves in a very dangerous position. They have to play positive, play their natural game.

11:36 Watch the best of the action from day four of the second #raisethebat Test in Manchester as a flurry of wickets after tea boosted England’s victory hopes Watch the best of the action from day four of the second #raisethebat Test in Manchester as a flurry of wickets after tea boosted England’s victory hopes

“It will be difficult chasing around 280 on a fifth-day wicket that is offering a lot of assistance to the bowlers, both pace and spinners.

“West Indies are not going to win it. I think they can bat out the day but if they play negative cricket they will lose and bring England right back into the series.”

17:49 Ian Bishop and Michael Holding along with Nasser Hussain take us through the art of fast bowling. Ian Bishop and Michael Holding along with Nasser Hussain take us through the art of fast bowling.

Ambrose’s fellow Cricket Debate guest, Ravi Bopara, said: “I don’t think England need above 300, especially on this pitch now.

“We saw plenty of movement with the new ball so I think 280 will put it beyond West Indies, if I’m honest.

“If England bat on and try and get 300, 320, then that gives you fewer overs with the second new ball. England may need that and have 10 overs with it if West Indies are, say, seven down.”

6:49 Stuart Broad says he felt under pressure after returning for England in the second Test against West Indies Stuart Broad says he felt under pressure after returning for England in the second Test against West Indies

Also on the Cricket Debate, Ambrose, Bopara, Dominic Cork and Mark Butcher discussed…

– Why Windies batsman Shai Hope has struggled in Test cricket since his twin tons at Headingley in 2017

– Why it took Joe Root so long to bring Ben Stokes into the attack at Emirates Old Trafford

4:10 Dominic Cork and Ravi Bopara discuss whether Dom Bess should be England’s Test spinner going forward – or if Moeen Ali or Jack Leach should return Dominic Cork and Ravi Bopara discuss whether Dom Bess should be England’s Test spinner going forward – or if Moeen Ali or Jack Leach should return

– Who England’s spinner should be going forward in Test cricket

– How consistency of personnel in the slip cordon is crucial

Watch day five of the second #raisethebat Test from Emirates Old Trafford live on Cricket and Main Event from 10.30am on Monday.