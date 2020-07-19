WA shuts out NSW travellers in hard border closure extension; NSW crack down on Victorian border permits; NSW south coast cluster grows

The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed the 600,000 mark as countries from the US to South Africa to India struggle to contain infections.

Hong Kong also warned of a resurgence in the virus as it issued tougher new rules on the wearing of face masks.

Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University recording a one-day high of 252,500 on Thursday, and a slightly lower 233,400 on Saturday.

The World Health Organisation gave a figure of 259,848 on Saturday – its highest yet.

A city worker sprays disinfectant in a building in the Chacao neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on Saturday. (Source: AP)

While the US leads global infections, South Africa now ranks as the fifth worst-hit country in the pandemic with more than 350,000 cases, or around half of all those confirmed on the continent.

Its struggles are a sign of potential trouble to come for nations with even fewer health care resources.

India, which has now confirmed more than a million infections, on Sunday reported a -hour record surge of 38,902 new cases.

In Europe, where infections are far from their peak in the spring but local outbreaks are causing concern, leaders of the 27-nation European Union haggled for a third day in Brussels over a proposed 1.85 trillion-euro ($3.02 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.