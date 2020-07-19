Unai Emery in talks to become Villarreal head coach | Football News





Unai Emery could be on his way back to La Liga

Unai Emery is in talks to become the new Villarreal head coach.

Emery is very keen to get back into management and sees Villarreal as the perfect opportunity.

The Spaniard has been out of work since being sacked by Arsenal in November.

Current boss Javier Calleja is expected to leave after leading Villarreal to a fifth-placed finish in La Liga, and when asked about his future this week he said: “I do not talk about my future.

Javier Calleja led Villarreal to fifth in La Liga this season

“What happens will be decided by the club. I have a good relationship with the club, and I am grateful for the opportunity Villarreal have given me.

“I will continue to work hard for Villarreal, and let others make the decisions.”

Unai Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager in May 2018

Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager in May 2018 and led the club to the Europa League final and a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

He was sacked in November 2019 and was replaced on an interim basis by Freddie Ljungberg before Mikel Arteta was appointed.

Emery managed Villarreal’s rivals Valencia from 2008-2012