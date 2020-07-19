UK’s Raab says clear Uighurs in China suffered human rights abuses By

© . Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Downing Street before a cabinet meeting in London



LONDON () – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday it was clear that the Uighur minority in China had suffered human rights abuses.

“It is clear that serious and egregious human rights abuses are taking place, which is why at Geneva at the UN we raised this with 27 partners … to call on the Chinese government for its Uighur human rights abuses, too Hong Kong, “Raab told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show.

Beijing’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming told the same program that most Uyghurs lived happily and that ethnic minorities in China were treated as equals.