Two Women Arrested For Defacing Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower

On Saturday, two women were arrested for defacing the Black Lives matter mural in front of Trump Tower.

According to USA Today, “the women were arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday after police said they poured black paint on the block-long mural outisde Trump Tower Manhattan’s chic Fifth Avenue.”

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, and 39-year-old Edmee Chavan were arrested and charged with criminal mischief. The women received desk appearance tickets and wefre released, according to ABC 7.

In the clip, one of the woman can be seen rubbing paint on the mural while saying, “Refund the police!”

According to reports, this is the third time mural in front of Trump Towers has been vandalized.

Black Lives Matter murals are being vandalized all over the country. In California, a pair was charged with a felony for doing so.

Forty-two-year-old Nicole Anderson and 53-year-old David Nelson were arrested. The two are now facing charges of violating civil rights, vandalism under $400 and possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti, according to @Fox40. If convicted, the pair faces up to a year in jail.

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” stated Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton.

