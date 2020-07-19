Twitter Promises Additional Security Measures By Cointelegraph

Twitter Promises Additional Security Measures
Twitter vows to add more security training and measures as the fallout from Wednesday’s wide-scale hack on the social platform continues.
Twitter said in a statement that it is continuing its investigation into the hack while it looks to provide more company-wide security training against social engineering tactics. This will be in addition to cybersecurity coaching they get during onboarding and ongoing phishing exercises.
