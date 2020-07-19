Turkish police detain 27 people over links to Islamic State By





ISTANBUL () – Turkish police said on Sunday they had detained 27 people linked to the Islamic State militant group, who they suspect was preparing for an attack.

Police said they learned that the people were ordered to carry out an attack in retaliation for posts on social media that insulted the prophet Muhammad. The operation targeted addresses in 15 districts of Istanbul, police said.

The Islamic State has carried out numerous attacks in Turkey, including a nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017 in which 39 people died and a bombing in the historic heart of the city that killed 12 in 2016.