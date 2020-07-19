Home Business Turkish police detain 27 people over links to Islamic State By

Turkish police detain 27 people over links to Islamic State By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2


ISTANBUL () – Turkish police said on Sunday they had detained 27 people linked to the Islamic State militant group, who they suspect was preparing for an attack.

Police said they learned that the people were ordered to carry out an attack in retaliation for posts on social media that insulted the prophet Muhammad. The operation targeted addresses in 15 districts of Istanbul, police said.

The Islamic State has carried out numerous attacks in Turkey, including a nightclub in Istanbul on January 1, 2017 in which 39 people died and a bombing in the historic heart of the city that killed 12 in 2016.

Disclaimer: Fusion media I would like to remind you that the data contained on this website is not necessarily real-time or accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indices, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but by market makers, so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning that prices are indicative and not appropriate for commercial purposes. Therefore, Fusion Media assumes no responsibility for commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of the use of this data.

Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will accept no responsibility for loss or damage as a result of reliance on information, including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained on this website. Having full information about the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©