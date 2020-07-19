Trump ‘most corrupt president in history’ after scrapping pal’s jail sentence

Donald Trump has been accused of being “the most corrupt president in history” after commuting the prison sentence of a friend and former adviser.

Roger Stone was due to begin a 40-month prison term in Georgia, US, on Tuesday after being ­convicted of lying to ­Congress,obstruction and witness tampering.

Trump stepped in to spare jail but not pardon Stone after a court denied a request to delay the start of the term.







Democratic senator ­Elizabeth Warren said the move showed Trump was the most corrupt president in history.

Joe Biden, the ­Democrat who will face Trump in the presidential election in November, accused Trump of “once again” abusing his power.

His spokesman Bill Russo added that the president is “hoping to yet again avoid scrutiny as he lays waste to the norms and the values that make our country a shining beacon to the rest of the world”.

Stone, 67, was the sixth Trump aide found guilty on charges linked to a justice department probe that alleged Russia tried to boost the Trump 2016 campaign which brought him to power in the US.

The White House said he is the victim of a bid to undermine the presidency.

Trump has been accused of undermining the justice system by criticising ­criminal cases against ­former aides.