Trump administration aims to block new funding for coronavirus testing and tracking

The White House is pushing to remove billions from an aid proposal drafted by Senate Republicans.

The Trump administration has refused to provide billions of dollars to fund coronavirus testing and prop up federal health agencies as the virus increases across the country, complicating efforts to reach an agreement on the next round of pandemic aid.

Senate Republicans had drafted a proposal that would allocate $ 25 billion in grants to states for testing and contact tracing, as well as approximately $ 10 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and approximately $ 15 billion. Millions for the National Institutes of Health, according to a person familiar with the tentative plans, who noted that the final dollar figures have been constantly changing. They also proposed providing $ 5.5 billion to the State Department and $ 20 billion to the Pentagon to help counter the virus outbreak and potentially distribute a vaccine at home and abroad.

But in talks over the weekend, administration officials lobbied to cut funding for testing and the nation’s top health agencies to zero, and to cut Pentagon funding to $ 5 billion, according to another person familiar with the discussions. People asked for anonymity to reveal private details of the talks, which were first reported by .

The administration’s suggestions angered several Republicans on Capitol Hill, who viewed them as deaf, as more than 3.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, and many states are experiencing spikes in the cases.