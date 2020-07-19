Trump administration aims to block new funding for coronavirus testing and tracking

The White House is pushing to remove billions from an aid proposal drafted by Senate Republicans.
The Trump administration has refused to provide billions of dollars to fund coronavirus testing and prop up federal health agencies as the virus increases across the country, complicating efforts to reach an agreement on the next round of pandemic aid.
Senate Republicans had drafted a proposal that would allocate $ 25 billion in grants to states for testing and contact tracing, as well as approximately $ 10 billion for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and approximately $ 15 billion. Millions for the National Institutes of Health, according to a person familiar with the tentative plans, who noted that the final dollar figures have been constantly changing. They also proposed providing $ 5.5 billion to the State Department and $ 20 billion to the Pentagon to help counter the virus outbreak and potentially distribute a vaccine at home and abroad.
But in talks over the weekend, administration officials lobbied to cut funding for testing and the nation’s top health agencies to zero, and to cut Pentagon funding to $ 5 billion, according to another person familiar with the discussions. People asked for anonymity to reveal private details of the talks, which were first reported by .
The administration’s suggestions angered several Republicans on Capitol Hill, who viewed them as deaf, as more than 3.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus, and many states are experiencing spikes in the cases.
With unemployment benefits and a host of other aid measures included in the stimulus package due to expire at the end of the month, Congress is rushing to craft the measure in the next two weeks.
The administration’s position presents an additional complication to negotiations between Democrats, who are pushing for a more expansive aid bill, and Republicans, who hope to present a closer opening offer for virus relief earlier this month. week.
On Friday, for the second , more than 70,000 cases of coronavirus were announced in the United States, according to a New York Times database. The day before, the country set a record with 75,600 new cases, the eleventh in the last month that the daily record was broken.
The F.D.A. signature on pooled tests, significantly expanding diagnostic capabilities.
As the United States struggles to contain the growing number of cases and a growing death toll from the virus, the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued its first emergency approval for a test approach that allows combining samples from multiple people to much faster monitoring of new infections.
The agency granted the so-called emergency use authorization to Quest Diagnostics to test pooled samples of up to four people, a method known as pooled testing. If the combined test is negative, then all four are clear. If positive, each sample would be analyzed individually to determine who was infected.
The decades-old method has been used to detect the virus in China, Germany, Israel and Thailand. In Nebraska, a state scientist found a loophole that allowed him to bypass federal bans on the method.
The U.S. Army has used the disease technique at its bases around the world since it conducted the first syphilis test in the 1940s.
This approach expands the number of people who can be tested without requiring the use of additional crucial materials and personnel.
“Pooling samples becomes especially important as infection rates decrease and we begin to analyze larger portions of the population,” said the F.D.A. Chief Stephen Hahn said in a statement.
The number of weekly tests reported across the country has increased to more than five million in early July from around one million in early April, according to data collected by the Covid Monitoring Project. At the same , the rate of positive tests, which had declined steadily from late April to early June, has increased in recent weeks, the data shows.
The federal action to speed up testing came when at least two states, Arizona and North Carolina, announced single-day records on Saturday. Arizona reported more than 130 new deaths, and North Carolina said it had more than 2,360 new cases.
A study in South Korea reveals that older children transmit the virus comparably to adults.
As school districts across the United States debate when and how to reopen schools, a large new study from South Korea offers a note of caution. It found that children between the ages of 10 and 19 can transmit the virus at least as well as adults, suggesting that middle and high schools in particular may spread new clusters of infection.
The study found that children under the age of 10 transmit to others much less frequently, although the risk is not zero. That’s consistent with what many other studies have reported.
Several experts said the study was done carefully and the results suggested that schools should have concrete plans to deal with outbreaks before reopening.
“I am afraid there has been a feeling that children simply will not be infected or will not be infected in the same way as adults and that they are therefore almost like a bubbling population,” said Michael Osterholm, a contagious expert on diseases of the University of Minnesota.
“There will be transmission,” said Dr. Osterholm. “What we have to do is accept that now and include it in our plans.”
South Korean researchers identified 5,706 people who were the first to report Covid-19 symptoms in their homes from January 20 to March 27, when schools closed. They then tracked the 59,073 contacts in these “index cases.” They tested all household contacts for each patient, regardless of symptoms, but only tested symptomatic contacts outside the home.
Times research examines how the U.S. leadership it fell apart in the early stages of the pandemic.
President Trump and his top aides decided to shift responsibility for the coronavirus response to the states for a critical period of weeks in mid-April, focusing on overly optimistic data signals and rushing to reopen the economy, a Times investigation found.
Interviews with more than two dozen senior administration officials, state and local health officials, and a document review revealed a fortuitous response during the initial spike in cases in the United States, characterized by discharge of authority and, sometimes undermining public health experts.
A team in the White House led by Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, met daily on the crisis, but the ultimate goal was to shift responsibility. “They referred to this as ‘handover of state authority’, and it was both a catastrophic political disaster and an attempt to escape blame for a crisis that had engulfed the country, perhaps one of the greatest failures of the presidential leadership in generations. “writes Michael D. Shear, Noah Weiland, Eric Lipton, Maggie Haberman and David E. Sanger.
Mayors and governors said the White House approach was guided by a comprehensive strategy to revive the economy, which failed to address how cities and states should respond if cases re-emerged.
The key elements of the Trump administration’s strategy were drafted in private with comments from attendees who for the most part had no experience in public health emergencies. And the president quickly found himself caught up in the administration’s reopening guidelines, relying on declining case counts, prompting him to repeatedly criticize the increase in evidence in the United States.
The investigation found that White House officials did not recognize the magnitude of the pandemic until early June, and that even now internal divisions remain on how far to go for officials to publicly acknowledge the consequences of the pandemic.
Iraqi cemeteries would not bury Covid-19 patients. Then the Shiite leaders created a cemetery.
There are no signs to point the way to the New Valley of Peace or, as the Iraqis call it, the “Crown Cemetery”. But it is not difficult to find: just follow the cars. It is the only place they are heading on the rough desert road.
Work on this cemetery in southern Iraq began four months ago, and there are already more than 3,200 graves. Backhoe loaders work every night to make new furrows in the sandy soil.
The story of how the cemetery was born begins when the first coronavirus patients began dying in March in Baghdad. The religious and health authorities were not prepared for the stigma that came with transmitting the disease, as well as the fear that touching the body would run the risk of contagion. People whose family members had not died from the virus felt it was a stigma to be buried alongside someone who had.
“I started seeing these scenes on television, I still remember them, there were seven or eight bodies thrown out of a hospital morgue and left there,” recalled Sheik Tahir Al-Khaqani, head of the Imam Ali combat division, One of the first militias created to fight against the Islamic State. Unlike some of the militias close to Iran, the Imam Ali brigade is linked to the moderate and inclusive Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
Mr. Al-Khaqani came up with the idea that the solution was a new cemetery only for those who died of the coronavirus. He met with the Governor of Najaf, Mr. Sistani and the leader of the Shia Foundation, which is in charge of all Shiite financial and real estate affairs.
Within days, they had 1,500-acre land 20 miles from the city of Najaf, assigned for burials.
Imam Ali Combat Division volunteered to run the cemetery. Its medical teams were responsible for receiving the dead, disinfecting the body bags in which they arrived, and then washing the deceased.
Other contingents assumed responsibility for the excavation and burials. Some assumed the role of guides to help family members when they find their relative’s grave among the thousands that stretch across the desert. Family visits are allowed 10 days after burial.
Under the orders of the Grand Ayatollah, although the cemetery is run by Shiites, it welcomes everyone, regardless of their faith or sect, and the burial is free.
Mohammed Qasim, a dating and vegetable farmer near Baghdad, said those who dug the graves, attended the washing, and performed the last rites are “human angels.”
“Yes, these are the noblest people I have ever met,” he said. “How can they not be the noblest when they are with death at the same table for breakfast, lunch and dinner and yet they do not complain?”
António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, warned on Saturday about the economic consequences of the pandemic and the effects it could have on poverty and inequality of wealth.
“Covid-19 is illuminating this injustice,” said Guterres. “Entire regions that were making progress in eradicating poverty and reducing inequality have regressed years in a matter of months.”
In a sober tone in a speech honoring Nelson Mandela’s legacy, Guterres emphasized that the pandemic was pushing developing countries to the brink of disaster and that women, migrants, and racial minorities would likely suffer disproportionately.
“We are facing the deepest global recession since World War II and the broadest collapse in income since 1870,” he said. “A hundred million more people could be pushed into extreme poverty and we could see famines of historic proportions.”
His comments came when David Malpass, World Bank President, urged the Group of Top 20 economies to take steps to help the world’s poorest countries by extending a freeze on their official debt payments until the end of 2021, Reuters reported. Speaking to the virtually assembled G20 finance ministers, Mr. Malpass also recommended talks on debt reduction for some countries.
Mr. Guterres said that the United Nations would continue its mission of helping countries in need, but that the pandemic had shown severe erosion of social safety nets in countries around the world.
Reflecting on Mandela’s work to fight racism, Guterres also said that the recent anti-racism movement stemming from the murder of George Floyd had caused increased awareness of racial inequality, and that the pandemic had shed light on systemic racism globally. .
“Covid-19 has been compared to an x-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built,” he said.
In other news around the world:
Facial coatings will be required on Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, whenever people leave home, officials there on Sunday said, citing a recent increase in cases. The requirement will take effect on Wednesday. The violations could result in a fine of A $ 200, or roughly $ 140. Also in Melbourne, the police shutdown of nine widely criticized public housing towers ended on Saturday after two weeks. But tower residents who are infected or in close contact with someone infected are still prohibited from leaving their homes.
Iran began imposing new restrictions on Tehran on Saturday, banning large gatherings and closing cafes, gyms and other facilities, as coronavirus cases rise in what health officials say is even worse than the first wave that hit the capital. in March. The country has reported more than 270,000 confirmed cases, the 10th highest in the world, but President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that between 30 and 35 million people “will likely be exposed to the disease in the coming months,” according to semi-official news. from ISNA. agency reported.
Chinese officials are fighting a growing outbreak in the far west Xinjiang region, the center of the country’s extensive repression against predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities. Thirty confirmed infections have been reported in its capital, Urumqi, since Thursday, 13 of them on Sunday; There are 41 additional asymptomatic infections. The government sent 21 laboratory technicians and their test equipment from three hospitals in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged late last year, and the residential compounds were under closure.
Lawyers in India They say authorities are taking advantage of the pandemic as an opportunity to rally critics of the government.
Thailand A rare success story in fighting the virus, it has recorded less than 3,240 cases and 58 deaths. But its tourism-dependent economy has been devastated. Some migrant workers from neighboring Myanmar and Cambodia are trapped without pay from their jobs as hotel cleaners, cooks, and food stall operators, and Thailand’s tourism and sports ministry estimates that 60 percent of hotel companies could shut down. at the end of the year.
The authorities in Brittany It temporarily suspended the release of the daily number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus, in response to a government request after it expressed concern about the accuracy. Authorities in England had included all those who tested positive for the virus in their daily count, regardless of cause of death. An analysis noted that current standards would have included someone who tested positive for the virus three months ago and then “had a heart attack or was hit by a bus.”
European Union leaders agreed to return to the negotiating table on Sunday after two long and difficult days of talks during which they have been trying to bridge differences over how to distribute and monitor a radical stimulus plan that would send 750 billion euros, or around $ 840 billion, in the economies of the bloc to get them out of the recession, the pandemic has sunk them.
The Tokyo Olympics will open in a year. Perhaps.
In a year, the world will begin to gather in Japan to celebrate the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, which were originally due to start this week.
Or maybe they won’t.
Four months after the International Olympic Committee and officials in Japan postponed the Games amid rising rates of coronavirus infection and blockades worldwide, uncertainty prevails. The unpredictable nature of the virus makes it impossible for officials to say definitively that the Games will happen or, if they do, how they would look.
Maybe there will be no spectators. Perhaps only people living in Japan can attend. Or maybe just those from countries where the virus is under control. Will there be an Olympic Village, the traditional home for the approximately 10,000 competitors? Will athletes from the United States, where the pandemic shows no signs of waning, be allowed to attend?
At a press conference last week, Thomas Bach, president of the I.O.C., said planning for the Games now involves multiple options. All of them, he said, prioritize the health of athletes.
“It includes all the different countermeasures,” Bach said of the planning. “A closed Olympics is clearly something we don’t want. We are working for a solution that safeguards the health of all participants and that also reflects the Olympic spirit. ”
Bach has said that another postponement is not an option at this ; If the Games cannot be held next summer, they will not be held at all.
Southern Europe reopens to tourists, but not many come.
Although tourism is returning to southern Europe, from Portugal to Greece, it is not exactly beginning to grow.
While Europeans are beginning to travel more within their own countries, far fewer are venturing beyond their borders, particularly tourists from Britain, Germany, and other northern countries that generally travel south each year, spending thousands of millions of euros.
And visitors from outside the continent are few and far between: Only 13 countries are on the list of those considered safe by the European Union, a list that so far excludes the United States.
Trawling is widely felt in tourist destinations that rely on air travel, such as the Canary Islands, hundreds of miles from mainland Spain. Airlines carried 15 million visitors to the archipelago last year, but flight capacity this month is only 30 percent of what it was a year ago.
Italy has tried to promote national tourism by issuing a so-called holiday voucher, a voucher of 150 euros per Italian for accommodation, up to € 500 per family. Dario Franceschini, minister of culture and tourism, told parliament this month that around 400,000 vouchers had been issued, for a total value of € 183 million. According to Italian news reports, however, only a small fraction of hotels accept them.
Greece, while suffering less from the pandemic than Italy or Spain, has still seen little evidence of a rebound in tourism. In the first 12 days of July, passenger traffic at the Athens airport decreased 75 percent from the previous year.
Although all southern European countries have emerged from the blockade, new outbreaks there and quarantine orders elsewhere have added obstacles. This month, Britain said people coming from Portugal, among other countries, would be forced to quarantine upon arrival, a move that essentially drowned British tourism there.
Outbreaks have also occurred in major resorts such as Barcelona, where some three million residents were told to stay indoors on Friday to help contain the coronavirus.
Carlos García Pastor, chief marketing officer for Logitravel Group, a Spanish travel operator that had revenues of around € 800 million last year, said his company expected profits to drop at least 50 percent this year.
The bottom line, he said, “will really depend on how many new outbreaks there are.”
Nicaragua’s ruling Sandinistas denied the virus. Now dozens are dying.
Dozens of fiercely loyal members of the ruling Sandinista party of the National Liberation Front (mayors, judges, police officers, council members, and government bureaucrats) have died in the past two months.
All are believed to be victims of the coronavirus, although few have been recognized as such, as is the case with most virus deaths in Nicaragua. Many are officially attributed to “atypical pneumonia”.
The series of deaths has highlighted the fact that the disease is much more widespread than the government has publicly acknowledged.
And for government critics, the deaths underscore the consequences of President Daniel Ortega’s random and politicized response to the pandemic, without the stimulus to wear masks or social distancing measures, and little evidence and no stay-at-home orders. or closings. The government held massive meetings, including a March rally in support of other affected countries called “Love in Covid-19’s .”
Several young epidemiologists, virologists, and related specialists said in the Lancet medical journal that Nicaragua’s response “has been perhaps the most erratic of any country in the world to date.”
Officially, the government reports that only 99 people have died from the virus, although the Observatorio Ciudadanos Covid-19, an anonymous group of doctors and activists in Nicaragua, has registered 2,397 probable deaths.
The government is now taking steps to combat the virus, creating exclusive Covid hospital units and using the military to organize mass disinfection campaigns. On Sunday, their great annual show celebrating the anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, which toppled the Somoza family dictatorship in 1979, will take place for practically the first .
But the toll is already high. Carlos Fernando Chamorro, editor of Confidencial, one of the mainstream media, said his team had counted some 100 Sandinista deaths, including about 10 known figures.
“The problem is that here, nobody officially dies from Covid-19,” he said.
Canadian government bans Toronto Blue Jays to play in your home country.
Major League Baseball’s plan to use its teams’ 30 ballparks for a shortened 60-game season encountered an immovable hurdle Saturday: the Canadian government. The Toronto Blue Jays, the only M.L.B. team based outside the United States, may not host home games during the pandemic.
Marco Mendicino, Canada’s immigration minister, announced that the government had rejected the Blue Jays’ request to play at the Rogers Center, where their first game was scheduled for July 29 against the Washington Nationals.
The Blue Jays have been training at home this month, and had received permission from the City of Toronto and the Province of Ontario to play there. But the federal government ruled that organizing 10 series with eight visiting teams was not worth the risk.
“Unlike preseason training, regular season games would require repeated cross-border travel by the Blue Jays’ players and staff, as well as opposing teams inside and outside of Canada,” Mendicino said in a statement. “Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would have to play in places where the risk of transmission of the virus remains high.”
The Blue Jays said in a statement they were looking for an alternative park, and an official with knowledge of the Blue Jays’ plans said the most likely destination would be Buffalo, which is nearly a two-hour drive south and is home to The Blue Jays AAA team.
Ohio leaders are trying a new plea: Take the virus seriously if you want to get sports back.
In Ohio, where the number of cases skyrocketed and some resisted pleas to wear masks, state officials are using the uncertain future of sports to incite residents to take the virus more seriously.
“If we want soccer on Friday night in the fall,” Governor Mike DeWine said on Twitter on Friday, “we all need to take precautions now.” After urging social distancing, wearing masks, and handwashing, Mr. DeWine added “#IWantASeason”, a hashtag that he and others have repeatedly posted in recent days.
Although the governors are not known as hashtag trend markers, the #IWantASeason message has resonated in sports-loving Ohio, where more than 1,600 new cases of coronavirus were announced Friday, a record for a single day. With some states already announcing plans to limit in-person classes this fall, and with college sports caught in limbo, the governor’s message has become urgent over the past week.
Members of the Ohio State University soccer team have tweeted the hashtag. Also the mascot of the university and the music band. Also the FC Cincinnati soccer team. And they also have coaches, players, and parents at high schools across the state.
“We practiced our fight song dance this morning,” the cheerleader coach at Lakewood High School in Hebron posted on Twitter. “I put on the music and then looked up to see one of my elders sobbing while dancing. We want a season. We want soccer on Friday nights. We want our band. Please do what we have to do so we can have a season! “
Similar messages have been received from the Whitmer High women’s soccer team in Toledo, which posted a socially estranged photo urging to wear the mask. And the Upper Arlington High men’s soccer team, whose “older adults want to play their final high school season.” And from the Xenia High Buccaneers. And the Middletown High Middies. And the Woodridge High Bulldogs.
“Please wear a mask so we can have a season!” The Hoover High Vikings football team account in North Canton said. “It means the world to our boys.”
Tens of thousands of minks will be slaughtered on a Spanish farm to stop an outbreak.
An order to eliminate almost 100,000 minks in Spain has highlighted the extent to which farm animals can infect humans with the coronavirus, or vice versa.
The slaughter was ordered Thursday by regional authorities in Aragon, in northeast Spain, after seven people linked to a local mink farm tested positive for the coronavirus. When minks on the farm were screened for the virus earlier this month, 87 percent of those tested produced positive results.
Joaquín Olona, Aragon’s regional agriculture minister, told a press conference on Thursday that authorities were still investigating whether farm workers had transmitted the virus to minks, or vice versa.
The sacrifice, he said, was in any case necessary “to avoid the risk of human transmission.”
Since the start of the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of minks have also been slaughtered on farms in the Netherlands, which is one of the largest breeding nations in Europe for minks and their precious fur. An expert from the World Health Organization highlighted mink farms last month when he discussed evidence of mutual transmission between humans and animals.
The virus is putting the Guantánamo trials on hold and disrupting the lives of the families of the September 11 victims.
Terry Strada dio un suspiro de alivio el verano pasado cuando un juez militar finalmente fijó una fecha para comenzar el juicio de pena de muerte a cinco hombres acusados de planear los ataques que mataron a su esposo y a otras 2.975 personas el 11 de septiembre de 2001.
Lo mismo hicieron los miembros de la familia de otras víctimas que asistieron al lento proceso previo al juicio en el tribunal de crímenes de guerra en la Bahía de Guantánamo, Cuba, y contaban con que el juicio comenzará a principios del próximo año.
La pandemia ha desvanecido esas esperanzas. Con el proceso detenido, existe una posibilidad real de que el juicio ni siquiera haya comenzado para el vigésimo aniversario de los ataques.
“La calamidad de Covid definitivamente está alterando nuestras vidas personales y nuestras esperanzas de que este juicio se haga realidad”, dijo la Sra. Strada, cuyo esposo, Tom Strada, un corredor de bonos, fue asesinado en el World Trade Center.
Los juicios con jurado en todo el país se han suspendido a medida que los tribunales luchan por cómo reunir de manera segura a un juez, testigos, víctimas, abogados y acusados durante una pandemia antes de que se desarrolle y distribuya una vacuna confiable.
El desafío es especialmente grande en Guantánamo porque todos los participantes en el juicio, excepto los prisioneros, tienen que viajar allí desde todo el país, volando juntos desde Washington, DC, a bordo de un avión militar.
El aprendizaje al aire libre ha funcionado antes en una pandemia. ¿Qué significa eso para las escuelas ahora?
A principios del siglo XX, la tuberculosis devastó las ciudades estadounidenses y causó estragos en los pobres y los jóvenes.
En 1907, dos doctores de Rhode Island, Mary Packard y Ellen Stone, tuvieron una idea para mitigar la transmisión entre los niños. Siguiendo las tendencias educativas en Alemania, propusieron la creación de un aula al aire libre.
Su experimento fue un éxito en casi todas las medidas: ninguno de los niños se enfermó. En dos años, había 65 escuelas al aire libre en todo el país, ya sea en edificios con grandes ventanas a cada lado o simplemente en el exterior.
Poco de este tipo de ingenio ha recibido el esfuerzo de reabrir las escuelas durante la actual crisis de salud pública. La administración Trump ha insistido en que las escuelas abran completamente este otoño, y la secretaria de Educación, Betsy DeVos, no propuso ningún plan sobre cómo hacerlo de manera segura.
Una de las pocas cosas que sabemos sobre el coronavirus con cierto grado de certeza es que el riesgo de contraerlo disminuye en el exterior. Una revisión de 7,000 casos en China registró solo una instancia de transmisión de aire fresco. Sin embargo, no ha habido un esfuerzo concertado para trasladar tanta enseñanza como sea posible al aire libre.
Se les pide a los conserjes que luchen contra el virus con trapos sucios y sin lejía.
Los conserjes dicen que no se les han dado suficientes recursos, tiempo o capacitación para luchar eficazmente contra el patógeno. A menudo no se les dice si alguien ha dado positivo en el lugar donde están trabajando, lo que dificulta la protección de sí mismos y de los demás.
Los limpiadores se han enfermado recientemente en todo el país, desde la Universidad de Texas en Austin, hasta un lote de Fox Entertainment en Los Ángeles y casinos en Mississippi. Las entrevistas con docenas de trabajadores, empleadores, ejecutivos de empresas de limpieza y funcionarios sindicales, así como una revisión de los registros de la Administración Federal de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional, revelan otros problemas evidentes.
Las aerolíneas han intentado recuperar clientes elevando los estándares de saneamiento, pero los pilotos, las azafatas y los limpiadores de cabina informan que los esfuerzos aún son inadecuados, con trapos reutilizados, mesas de bandejas sin limpiar y baños que no se desinfectan entre vuelos.
“La única parte de los asientos de pasajeros que se limpió fue el asiento mismo”, escribió un piloto en un informe sindical el mes pasado. “No es el área que los pasajeros tocan constantemente, como los cinturones de seguridad, las persianas de las ventanas, el reposabrazos, etc. Además, todo el avión supuestamente se limpió en menos de 10 minutos”.
Muchos de los más de dos millones de custodios del país hacen su trabajo de noche, sin ser vistos, por un salario mínimo. Los ejecutivos de las empresas de limpieza y los funcionarios sindicales dicen que los estándares han caído en los últimos años a medida que las empresas han reducido los servicios de limpieza.
At a luxury office tower in Miami, Martha Lorena Cortez Estrada resorted to bringing in her own Clorox and gloves and making her own masks. “Our brooms were worn out; we were mopping with just water and no disinfectant,” said Ms. Cortez, 58, who makes $8.56 an hour.
Several cleaners said they were expected to clean a space where someone infected may have been, but were not made aware of it.
This U.S.-Canada border town was on the rise — then the border was closed.
Over the past couple of years, Mike Hill poured more than $3.5 million into renovating his Chevron gas station Blaine, Wash., and opening a Starbucks next door. People from British Columbia were crossing the border in droves to buy cheap gas and milk in Blaine. It seemed like a slam-dunk investment.
Then the coronavirus arrived. Now almost no one comes to Blaine anymore.
When the border between the United States and Canada closed to nonessential travel on March 21, the southbound traffic into Blaine — the busiest crossing between Washington and British Columbia — slowed to a trickle. In June, just 12,600 people entered the United States from British Columbia, down from 479,600 during the same month last year.
The economic impact on Blaine, a city of about 5,000, has been crippling. Beaches are now largely empty save for the rocks left by the receding tide. More than a dozen gas stations that once bustled with people heading elsewhere are quiet. The stores that handled mail-order goods for Canadians looking to avoid taxes are piled high with packages that their purchasers cannot pick up.
“We all felt like Blaine was finally going to hit its ,” said Mark Seymour, who works with his father, Steve Seymour, at their oyster farm and restaurant. “And then this happened.”
Canada has had about half as many coronavirus deaths per capita as the United States. The number of cases in Canada has been steadily declining since April, while cases in some states are surging.
“I’m not very optimistic at all,” Steve Seymour said during a recent interview at the family business, Drayton Harbor Oysters. “Why would they let us in?”
Outbreaks in Texas highlight the state’s struggle to contain the virus.
As Texas reported single-day records for cases and deaths this week, more than 1,000 of the 1,798 inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, a suburb of Dallas, had tested positive as of Saturday.
In Nueces County, where beach-seeking tourists caused a spike in cases by flocking to Corpus Christi, 85 infants 1 or younger have tested positive since the first case appeared there in March, the county’s public health director said in an interview on Saturday.
And in an apparent acknowledgment of the public health risks of holding a large-scale gathering during a pandemic, a federal judge blocked the Texas Republican Party from hosting an in-person convention in Houston, the mayor said on Twitter early Saturday.
Many of the babies who tested positive in Nueces County seem to have been infected from close family members who had the virus, said Annette Rodriguez, the health director, and a majority of the babies have had influenza-like symptoms and recovered on their own.
The number of infections among babies in the county reflects a rate similar to the one health officials are seeing among adults, Ms. Rodriguez said. And children are generally less likely than adults to become sick from the virus.
Ms. Rodriguez said she had released the figure on infants because she hoped that it might prompt more residents to wear masks and follow strict social distancing measures.
“To me, if it was my baby and it’s a novel virus that we don’t know a lot about, I would be concerned,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
Nueces County has the fastest seven-day-average new case growth of all metropolitan counties in Texas, officials said at a news conference on Friday.
As cases in Texas have surged over recent weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott has faced mounting criticism over the state’s reopening strategy. On Thursday, the state reached a single-day record in new infections with 15,038 cases.
Early this month, Mr. Abbott announced an executive order requiring masks in public after demurring for months. But in recent days, he has said the state will not consider a second lockdown, even as hospitalizations have surged and deaths from Covid-19 have surpassed 100 per day on average over the past seven days.
Some of the largest brick-and-mortar retail stores in the United States announced this week that they would enact policies requiring patrons to wear masks while shopping inside their stores.
Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart and Best Buy were among those that joined retailers like Costco and Starbucks in embracing mask requirements. C.V.S. said it would require face coverings in its stores beginning on Monday, and Target will do the same beginning on Aug. 1.
The corporate decisions to establish these rules comes as many states have issued orders requiring masks in public. But several states seeing a heightened spread of the virus have yet to follow.
Utah, Iowa and Nebraska are among the handful of states that have yet to issue statewide policies for masks in public, even as each has seen case counts climbing over recent weeks.
The companies have said the new policies will apply across all of their locations. But many businesses requiring masks have previously run into problems enforcing the rules, as employees have faced violence while confronting customers refusing to comply.
Throughout the pandemic, videos circulated online have shown retail workers forced to address angry customers that entered without masks or refused to observe social distancing requirements.
The rush for a vaccine generates a new wave of skeptics.
Almost daily, President Trump and leaders worldwide say they are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine. But the repeated assurances of near-miraculous speed are exacerbating a problem that has largely been overlooked and one that public health experts say must be addressed now: persuading people to actually get the shot once it’s available.
A growing number of polls find so many people saying they would not get a coronavirus vaccine that its potential to shut down the pandemic could be in jeopardy. Mistrust of vaccines has been on the rise in the United States in recent years, but the rapid push to develop a coronavirus vaccine has generated a different strain of wariness.
“The bottom line is I have absolutely no faith in the F.D.A. and in the Trump administration,” said Joanne Barnes, a retired fourth-grade teacher from Fairbanks, Alaska, who said she was otherwise scrupulously up-to-date on getting her shots. “I just feel like there’s a rush to get a vaccine out, so I’m very hesitant.”
A poll in May by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only about half of Americans said they would be willing to get a coronavirus vaccine. One in five said they would refuse, and 31 percent were uncertain.
How to plan a vacation in the midst of a pandemic.
Traveling these days requires lots of research, precision planning and a willingness to play by new and very stringent rules.
