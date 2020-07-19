Toni Braxton Visits Sister Tamar in Hospital After Suicide Note Surfaces

WENN

The ‘Un-Break My Heart’ hitmaker is spotted dropping by the Los Angeles medical facility where her sister was treated following a possible suicide attempt.

Toni Braxton visited the Los Angeles medical facility where her sister Tamar is being treated for an apparent overdose on Friday (17Jul20) night.

The 43-year-old singer was staying with boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California when she was rushed to hospital after taking a concoction of alcohol and prescription pills, reported The Blast.

According to reports, “The Braxtons” star is in stable condition but still unconscious, and is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital, after what David believes was a possible suicide attempt.

The “Breathe Again” hitmaker wore all black, with a mask covering the majority of her face, as she attended the facility, and was photographed with David outside the hospital.

Following the shocking news, it was reported that the singer alluded to ending her life in a message sent to various family members on Thursday, hours prior to her hospitalization.

In the message obtained by The Blast, Tamar lamented she was a “slave” and suggested that the “only way out” of her situation was “death.”

“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it,” she reportedly wrote.

“The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to (live) like this. please help me,” concluded Tamar, followed by a prayer emoji.

The message was a screenshot Tamar had allegedly taken of a drafted tweet that she never published to her Twitter. However, she did publicly change her name on Twitter to Tamar “Slave” Braxton, amid a reported ongoing contract dispute with We TV over her new reality show “Get Ya Life“.