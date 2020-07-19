Times Movies Unconvincingly Lied To Us About An Actor’s Age

Every time a 30-year-old plays a high schooler, an angel gets its wings.
There’s been plenty of times when actors play characters whose age isn’t necessarily the same as their own. And sometimes it’s very believable!
But other times, it’s just not. So here’s a few times when actors, try as they might, just couldn’t convince us that they were actually their characters’ age.
1.
Florence Pugh as Amy March in Little Women
2.
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones
3.
Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in Spider-Man
4.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man
5.
The cast of most teen dramas (but specifically Riverdale and The Vampire Diaries)
6.
Angelina Jolie as Queen Olympias in Alexander
7.
Aaron Tveit as Danny Zuko in Grease: Live
8.
Rachel McAdams as Regina George in Mean Girls
9.
Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano in Joy
10.
Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
11.
Jesse Metcalfe as John Tucker in John Tucker Must Die
12.
Any time Marvel has tried to digitally de-age their actors, particularly Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Samuel L. Jackson
13.
Natalie Portman as Padmé Amidala in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones
14.
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing
15.
And finally, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter epilogue
