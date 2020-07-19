Times Movies Unconvincingly Lied To Us About An Actor’s Age



Sony



Look, maybe if Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone weren’t already super famous when this movie came out, I could have bought them as high schoolers. But The Social Network and Easy A came out two years before The Amazing Spider-Man, and, as great as Andrew was at portraying Peter’s nervous teen energy, he was still almost 30 in 2012 when the movie came out. Emma had also already done Crazy, Stupid, Love, in which she played an actual adult. Sorry, love them both, but the picture of high school they were not.