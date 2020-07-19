Throwback picture of young Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu Kapoor at the Filmfare Awards

The Kapoor family’s association with the film industry started with Ranbir’s great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, who is considered Hindi cinema’s first superstar. Following suit, his son, actor and director Raj Kapoor changed the face of Indian cinema with films like Awara, Shree 420, and many more. The legacy Raj Kapoor set continues to echo in the generations to come.

In 1997, Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi Kapoor was bestowed with a special trophy commemorating his twenty five years of contribution to the Hindi film industry. Accompanying him were his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor and doting son, Ranbir Kapoor. We managed to get hold of a picture from the awards night and Neetu Kapoor looks just as elegant and graceful as ever while young Ranbir sits quietly by her side in the audience, cheering for his father.





Check out the picture below.