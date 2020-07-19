The Voice Alum Avery Wilson Comes Out as Bisexual

Avery Wilson is speaking his truth.

The Voice alum took to social media on Saturday evening to share a personal message with his followers. “I’m bisexual. Ok bye,” he simply wrote on Twitter. “From the mouth of the horse is the ultimate understanding.”

On Instagram, the 25-year-old singer opened up even more about himself in a lengthy post.

“In my eyes, life isn’t about being perfect. It’s about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE,” he began his caption. “Im all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type s–t.”

“I’ve always personally faced but publicly never answered one HUGE question about myself—all because I wanted my privacy and I felt like my business, is just that—MY business,” he continued. “Well, things just don’t work that way when your known on a big social scale!”