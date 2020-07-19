The United States and China trade barbs in Myanmar as the rift in the South China Sea deepens





() – The Chinese embassy in Myanmar on Sunday accused the United States of “scandalously smearing” the country and forging a gap with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the disputed South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount among the superpowers.

In response to the United States’ claims, Beijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had shown a “selfish, hypocritical, despicable face and ugly”.

Last week, the United States tightened its position in the South China Sea and said it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim of approximately 90% of the strategic waterway.

In a statement Saturday, the US embassy in Yangon called for China’s actions in the South China Sea and Hong Kong, where Beijing has imposed new national security laws, part of a “broader pattern for undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors. “

The United States statement drew parallels between China’s actions in the South China Sea and Hong Kong with large-scale Chinese investment projects in Myanmar that the United States warned could become debt traps, along with trafficking of Myanmar women to China as brides, and the entry of drugs from China to Myanmar.

“This is how modern sovereignty is often lost, not through dramatic and open action, but through a cascade of smaller actions that lead to its slow erosion over time,” said the US embassy.

In its reprimand, China said the statement showed a “sour grapes” attitude on the part of the United States toward “the burgeoning China-Myanmar relations” and that it was “yet another farce on a world tour by the US authorities to divert focus on internal problems and seek selfish political gain. “

“The United States must first look in the mirror to see if it still looks like a major country now,” he said.

The Chinese embassy in Yangon did not return phone calls seeking further comment. The US embassy was not immediately available for comment.

Myanmar has increasingly become a battleground for influence between the two countries since relations between the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and the West became strained over its treatment of the Muslim minority. rohingya.

Author and historian Thant Myint-U told in an email that although the country had negligible economic value to rivals, its strategic importance as a bridge between mainland China and the Bay of Bengal was difficult to ignore.

“Myanmar’s instincts since independence in 1948 are to try to be friends with everyone, but it remains unclear if this will continue to be possible, in this next period of increasingly fevered rivalry of the superpower,” he said.

“The great weight of China’s gigantic industrial revolution next door is already transforming Myanmar; if billionaire infrastructure projects are added to the mix, the border between the two countries will be increasingly difficult to see,” he said.

“It is important to remember that Myanmar was one of the few countries in the world where the last Cold War led to an armed struggle for powers that in turn led to a military dictatorship and decades of self-imposed isolation.”