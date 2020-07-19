The most surprising and disappointing NBA players of the 2019-20 season

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Dewayne Dedmon is on this list as a representative of all of Sacramento’s disastrous off-season signings. The Kings gave him $40 million for three years, and he responded with 5.1 points per game and a trade demand before 2019 was even over. A month later, the Kings gave up two second-round picks to dump his salary on Atlanta. Trevor Ariza got two years and $25 million, scored six points per game and was traded at the deadline, and Cory Joseph got three years and $36 million for his 6.3 points per game. That’s over $100 million devoted to below-average production, and it makes the four-year, $85 million Harrison Barnes extension look fiscally prudent by comparison.