The man is arrested after a staff member was stabbed inside Royal Sussex hospital.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a staff member was stabbed inside Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The attacker reportedly stabbed a male cleaner on the 11th floor of the building around 8.40 a.m.

The 30-year-old was arrested about an hour later when the site and neighboring businesses were closed.

Dan Dawson, who reported the incident on Twitter, wrote: ‘It is unpleasant to think that they have been working so hard to fight the virus only to be attacked. Thoughts with him and his family.

Lewes District Liberal Democrats Councilor Sean Maclead tweeted: “ My wife works at Sussex County Hospital, they have been absolute heroes of all staff during this crisis, for someone to go to the hospital and stab a staff member is scary. Thoughts and prayers are with the victim.

Sussex Police said: “ At 8.42am on Sunday morning (July 19), the police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a staff member had been stabbed.

‘The hospital site was quickly secured while officers had been working with security personnel to confirm that no one else had been injured and that staff and patients were safe.

‘After immediate police searches and investigations, a 30-year-old man was arrested on nearby Wilson Avenue at 9.40 a.m. on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in custody for interviews and other investigations.

“This seemingly isolated and inexplicable incident is not being treated as terrorism at this and there is currently nothing to suggest that someone else was involved or that someone else is at risk.”

An update on the victim’s condition is expected later today, police said.

