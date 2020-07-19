Sydney Roosters to gamble on rookie hooker as injury toll mounts, Freddy Lussick, Jake Friend, Trent Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson is set to gamble on an untried hooker in Saturday’s clash with the Warriors.

With Sam Verrills and Victor Radley both our for the season and Jake Friend struggling with niggling injuries, Robinson is toying with the idea of handing rookie Freddy Lussick his top grade debut.

The moves comes as a surprise as Lachlan Lam replaced Friend midway through last Thursday night’s upset loss to Canberra and did a fair job.

But Lam and Lussick, younger brother of former Manly prop Darcy Lussick, may end up sharing the job against the Warriors.

Lussick, 20, is a Manly junior who has been in the Roosters system for a couple of years and is held in high regard by Robinson.

Victor Radley of the Roosters receives attention from the trainer (Getty)

The Roosters were looking in great shape for a third-straight premiership a few weeks ago but are suddenly having a case of the yips.

The loss of both Verrills and Radley two weeks ago is a cruel blow while the defeat to the Raiders has shown that the Roosters have lost some of their dominance.