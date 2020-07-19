Super Netball season to be relocated to Queensland due to COVID-19 outbreak

Super Netball is set to join the AFL in relocating to Queensland following rising COVID-19 case numbers in both New South Wales and Victoria in the last fortnight.

Clubs were informed of the decision to relocate the competition late on Saturday night, before Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the move on Sunday.

“The resumption of sport is another step back towards a normal life and we all want to see that,” she said of Super Netball’s move to Queensland.

“We have close to 37,000 junior players and the opportunity for them to see the best of the best playing right across the state and be inspired is incredible.”

The decision to move the competition up north comes just 12 days before Super Netball’s scheduled season start date of August 1.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is excited to have the Super Netball in town (Nine)

Super Netball’s two Victoria-based teams, the Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies have already departed for the state in order to be able to complete their two-week isolation period.

The remaining teams, the Adelaide Thunderbirds, West Coast Fever, NSW Swifts and Giants Netball will not be required to quarantine, therefore allowing them more time to make the move to Queensland.

While it remains unclear exactly how long the teams will be required to remain in Queensland, Super Netball chief Chris Symington said players have been asked to prepare for an entire season away from home.

“We’ve been scenario planning for a very long time,” he said on Sunday.

Super Netball introduces Super Shot for 2020 season

“We needed to be proactive in that way to protect the season and the league and the teams.

“It’s a tough time for everyone and you don’t want to have to ask people to do that.

“But the clear message that we got was that, from the players, ‘we just want to play’ … some of these sacrifices have to be made.

“We understand the sacrifice our athletes, supports staff and umpires will be making by relocating to Queensland for an extended period of time and we will be putting the necessary structures and processes in place to ensure they are all adequately supported during this time.”

Natalie Haythornthwaite, Helen Housby and Sam Wallace of the Swifts (Getty)

While AFL teams have been allowed families to join them in hubs, it is understood to be unlikely that the same comforts will be awarded to Super Netball teams, leaving some club staff who are mothers to young children in a precarious position.

The competition’s Perth-based side, West Coast Fever, were also disappointed with the decision to base Super Netball from Queensland, as opposed to Western Australia.

“WA is arguably the safest environment in Australia, and we have had several options on the table with the league for the last six to eight weeks which have been overlooked,” Fever managing director Simon Taylor said in a statement on Sunday.

“Our focus and determination will see us unite even more than ever as we seek to challenge for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball competition title in what is undoubtedly the most challenging year of the sport’s history.”

Swifts captain and coach pictured together on the sideline (Getty)

NSW Swifts head coach Briony Akle said that the move up north is just another obstacle that the reigning premiers will have to overcome.

“I think last year’s campaign threw so many curve-balls at us that we are pretty good at dealing with them and this is just another challenge we have to overcome.

“When you see what’s been going on around the world, getting the league up and running this year is a huge achievement and our players are ready to hit the court.

“We have very fond memories of our last trip to Queensland and we know it’s a place we can go and be successful. Like with the two-goal shot, it’s the team who adapts best that will win and it’s our job to ensure that’s the Swifts.”

The move to Queensland allows Super Netball to enjoy a full 60-match season, but will be required