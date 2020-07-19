Star's big statement while shredding Broncos

A stunning first half of the season from powerhouse winger David Nofoaluma has the Wests Tigers finals-bound for the first time since 2011.

Nofoaluma is arguably the most improved player in the NRL this season, leading the league in tackle breaks.

With just 10 games played, he has already bagged tries – the equal of the Tigers' top scorers in the entire 26 rounds last season, Corey Thompson and Esan Marsters.

The tackle-shy Broncos wanted nothing to do with Nofoaluma last Friday night as he destroyed their paper-thin defence, leading the Tigers to their emphatic 48-0 win.

The Tigers narrowly missed the finals last season and Nofoaluma's outstanding form, coupled with the addition of the likes of Harry Grant and Billy Walters and Luciano Leilua, has them looking good for the big end-of-year games.

HODGSON REPLACEMENT'S PERFECT RECORD

Rookie hooker Tom Starling has suddenly become an important man in the Raiders' side following the knee injury to Josh Hodgson.

But more than that, 22-year-old Starling is proving Ricky Stuart's lucky charm.

The youngster, who started on the bench before replacing Siliva Havili, has now played four top-grade games for the Raiders – and won the lot.

A Newcastle junior, Starling has experienced the bitter taste of defeat: he lost his top-grade debut – and only match – for the Knights in 2018.

STRUGGLING TITAN'S NIGHTMARE 80 MINUTES

Keegan Hipgrave has done some good things in his time at the Titans, but there was something clearly wrong with the former Australian Schoolboys forward in a 42-6 loss to the Storm.

Hipgrave played the full 80 minutes, yet made just two runs for 16 metres.

What's more, he made two errors and missed a mammoth 12 tackles in a nightmare outing.

I'm guessing coach Justin Holbrook will have a long and hard chat with his strike back-rower before deciding if he deserves to keep his place next weekend.

BRONCOS FAILING AT FUNDAMENTALS

There's so much wrong with the Broncos it's hard to know where to start analysing their decline.

But one thing is obvious: in most games since the COVID resumption, they haven't come ready to play.

Remarkably, in three of their eight games since the resumption, they have failed to score a point in the first half.

Their defence, so paper-thin against the Tigers, is averaging nearly 10 points worse per game than last year – and it was pretty dusty in 2019 as well.

Just to add to Anthony Seibold's woes, the Broncos have the second-worst completion rate in the league, with only the poor Titans boasting a worse record.