SMBs make up 70% of the 5,384 companies certified under EU-US Privacy Shield and face the biggest challenges in complying with the decision that struck it down (Emily Birnbaum/Protocol)

Emily Birnbaum / Protocol:
SMBs make up 70% of the 5,384 companies certified under EU-US Privacy Shield and face the biggest challenges in complying with the decision that struck it down — Tech companies across the U.S. are scrambling to figure out how they can remain in compliance with international privacy laws …
SMBs make up 70% of the 5,384 companies certified under EU-US Privacy Shield and face the biggest challenges in complying with the decision that struck it down
