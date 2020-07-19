Showdown on Beach in Bulgaria Balloons Into Political Crisis

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Leaked photographs of the prime minister. A police raid on the president’s office. A business tycoon’s takeover of a public beach. A looming no-confidence vote in the government. And the largest street protests in seven years.

Bulgaria is gripped in a political crisis, its biggest since 2013, when sustained protests against corruption brought down a center-left government. Now demonstrators are trying to oust their right-wing successors, who face similar accusations of corruption, judicial interference and servility to wealthy businessmen.

The poorest member of the European Union, nestled on the bloc’s southeastern frontier, Bulgaria is both a focus of the tussle for influence between the West and Russia, and an example of a decline in democratic standards in several parts of the continent.

But it is also a specific and unusual case.

In Hungary and Poland, Europe’s two most prominent victims of democratic backsliding, the governing party is driving the subversion of the democratic process. In Bulgaria, the charge is led by a wider range of actors, both inside and outside the government — including a small group of wealthy businessmen.