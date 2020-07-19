Shane Crawford slams North Melbourne over Jack Ziebell, Ben Cunnington injuries

AFL great Shane Crawford has slammed North Melbourne’s decision to bring back captain Jack Ziebell prematurely from a hamstring injury after he re-injured the same hamstring this week.

After missing several weeks, the Kangaroos skipper was ruled fit enough to play against Richmond on Saturday, but pulled up in the first quarter with the same hamstring injury.

Ziebell’s injury meant that North Melbourne was required to play one short for the majority of the evening, and came just weeks after fellow veteran Ben Cunnington suffered the same fate.

Crawford took aim at the club’s medical staff, accusing it of “mismanagement” and said the decisions had left the club looking like “a bit of a joke”.

Jack Ziebell leads his team off Metricon Stadium after the 54-point loss to Richmond on Saturday (Getty)

“They just don’t look like themselves of four or five weeks ago. Big worrying concerns, but I’m more concerned about playing injured players,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“This week Ziebell had a hamstring injury and missed a few games, comes back in and goes off in the first quarter.

“That is not good enough. Unfortunately, North Melbourne you need to lift, you cannot play injured players, especially the older types.

“They lacked Ziebell’s leadership all game, they looked a bit of a rabble at times. Even around centre bounces and stoppage work, they were all huddled towards one side, it was like watching Auskick.

Ben Cunnington watches on after re-injurying his troublesome back against the Western Bulldogs (Getty)

“They need to get these decisions right and if they can’t play it’s just a great opportunity to bring in a youngster.

“At the moment, Cunnington and Ziebell, two massive outs and two bad decisions they’ve made and it’s looking like they’re getting egg all over their face.”

Crawford urged on North Melbourne’s supporters to hold the club accountable for its decisions to play the two veteran on-ballers who were both under injury clouds.

“There’s enough pressure on these players as it is to play from week to week,” he said.

The pressure is on Rhyce Shaw’s side after a bright start to the year has been dampened in recent weeks (Getty)

“When you’ve got a hamstring injury and then you re-appear and go out in the first quarter, that is not good enough. That is what I call mismanagement.

“North Melbourne are better than that and we’ve seen it over the last few years they’ve found a way to be a really competitive side. This year it’s making them look like a bit of a joke.

“You shouldn’t accept it supporters. Don’t accept players not contributing for a whole match after having an injury and then turning up to play. It’s just cost the team massively.

“Jack Ziebell is a star, Ben Cunnington is a star, but if they’re not fit enough to play, don’t play.”