Shane Crawford says Christian Petracca is the best player in the league, passed Dustin Martin

Hawthorn legend Shane Crawford has called Christian Petracca the best player in the AFL, on the back of the Demons star’s sensational showing against the Hawks.

After teasing Melbourne fans with flashes of his potential over his first four seasons, Petracca has blossomed in a full-time midfield role this year, tallying at least 24 disposals in five out of his six games this season.

Petracca put together his most complete performance in Melbourne’s 43-point demolition job on Hawthorn, finishing with 29 touches and a goal.

The 24-year-old has earned comparisons to Richmond star Dustin Martin, and Crawford suggested that the Demons star had outplayed the 2017 Brownlow Medallist so far this year.

Max Gawn and Christian Petracca have formed a lethal combination in the middle for the Demons (Getty)

“I just think his impact on the game has been outstanding. I think he’s the new bull, he’s gone past Dustin Martin,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“I know I might be jumping the gun, but this year so far what he’s produced is some absolute first-class footy and the way he’s going, for me at the moment, he is my first pick if I’m putting a team together.”

While Petracca has seen a spike in his disposals numbers by virtue of his added time in Melbourne’s midfield, he has still managed to hit the scoreboard, averaging a goal a game so far this year.

According to Crawford, where Petracca excels is his ability to cleanly dispose of the ball while being double and triple-teamed, in turn creating space for his teammates.

Crawford believes Petracca has outduelled Richmond superstar Dustin Martin so far this season (Getty)

“Once he gets the footy, he’s drawing up to four opponents towards him and taking them on before making good enough decisions to pass the ball on,” he said.

“He’s taking spectacular marks, laying great tackles, delivering the ball inside 50, kicking goals and dominating in the middle with Max Gawn every time he goes in there.

“He is in rare, rare form, very hard to stop at the moment. I’m sure all the coaches are scratching their head thinking how do we stop Christian Petracca.

“When he goes into the centre bounce, Max Gawn says, ‘Where do you want it’, and then even if he’s got two or three all over him, he manages to flick it out and he’s got so much space for his teammates to work into.

“He’s added another string to his bow, he’s going into the middle, he’s hitting the scoreboard, and at the moment, for me, he’s the number one player in the competition.”