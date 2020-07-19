Serena Williams Donates Proceeds From Jewelry Collection to Support Black Businesses

Instagram

The Tennis champion has launched a new jewelry collection with the net proceeds donated to provide relief for small black-owned businesses affected by pandemic.

Serena Williams‘ latest jewellery line will support black business owners.

Proceeds from the tennis champion’s new Unstoppable collection will benefit the Opportunity Fund charity, which provides relief for small black businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am so excited about the @serenawilliamsjewelry UNSTOPPABLE capsule collection,” Serena captioned an image of herself modelling the items from the collection on Instagram. “It represents serenity and unity, and is a reminder that your optimism and strength are unstoppable.”

“Now through August 5th, we’re donating all net proceeds from the Unstoppable Collection to the Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund to provide support directly to Black small-business owners.”

The stunning Unstoppable capsule features two pieces – a sterling silver necklace and bracelet – designed with an elegant statement circle encrusted with a diamond.