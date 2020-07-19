Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.05% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.05%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:), which rose 9.99% or 4.55 points to trade at 50.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:) added 9.93% or 1.38 points to end at 15.28 and Tihama Advertising,amp;Public Relations (SE:) was up 9.92% or 2.10 points to 23.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Filing & Packing Materials Co. (SE:), which fell 2.13% or 1.00 points to trade at 46.00 at the close. Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (SE:) declined 1.26% or 1.10 points to end at 85.90 and Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:) was down 1.18% or 0.22 points to 18.50.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 122 to 59 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 9.99% or 4.55 to 50.10. Shares in Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.93% or 1.38 to 15.28.

Crude oil for September delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $40.75 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.58% or 0.25 to hit $43.12 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.66% or 11.80 to trade at $1812.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.43% to 4.2872, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 95.963.