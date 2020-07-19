Rosario Dawson’s ‘Briarpatch’ Shelved After One Season

USA Network

The freshman TV show gets canned after one season but the showrunner Andy Greenwald says it could be brought back if ‘enough people keep checking the show out.’

Rosario Dawson‘s new TV series “Briarpatch” has been cancelled after just one season.

The anthology series ended its first season on USA Network in April (20) and now showrunner Andy Greenwald has confirmed the news it won’t be back.

“Just wanted to let you know some disappointing news before you hear it from anyone else: Briarpatch isn’t returning for another season at USA,” he tweeted on Friday (17Jul20). “Though I’ve known for months, it’s still a bummer. We had an amazing story planned for S2 (season two) and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work. I think we were going to do something special.”

He went on to urge fans to keep watching the show on demand, adding, “If enough people keep checking the show out… anything’s possible.”

“Briarpatch” was critically acclaimed but failed to set the ratings alight.