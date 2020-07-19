Rome honours Oscar-winning soundtrack composer Ennio Morricone

Rome has honoured the Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, who died earlier this month in the city at 91.

On Friday the City Council voted to rename one of its concert halls after him.

As the council met, the Orchestra of St Cecilia played Morricone’s soundtrack to the film “Once Upon A in America.”

His son Andrea directed the orchestra as it played.

Morricone won a lifetime achievement Academy Award in 2007 as well as an Oscar in 2016 for the score he wrote for American director Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight”.

Rome’s Music Park Auditorium will now be called the Ennio Morricone Auditorium.

His memorable soundtracks included the one for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” which was directed by his former school classmate, Sergio Leone.