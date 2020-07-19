Roger Stone calls black radio host racial slur

Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington on November 7, 2019. (Associated Press)

O’Kelly on his program’s website said “Stone could have reached for any pejorative, but unfortunately went there”, adding that “Stone offered an unfiltered, unvarnished one-sentence expression of how he saw the journalist interviewing him”.

O’Kelly characterised “Negro” as the “low-calorie version of the N-Word”.

Stone’s attorney on Sunday (local ) said he was unaware of the broadcast and had no immediate comment.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Mr Trump commuted that sentence on July 10 – just days before Stone was to report for detention.

As O’Kelly asserted that Stone’s commutation was because of his friendship with Mr Trump, Stone’s voice goes faint but can be heard uttering that he was “arguing with this Negro”.

O’Kelly then asks Stone to repeat the comment, but Stone goes momentarily silent.

The first part of Stone’s statement was not entirely audible, but the radio program transcribed the complete sentences as, “I can’t believe I’m arguing with this Negro”.

Stone was convicted of all seven counts in a federal indictment on Friday (local ) that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election. (AP)

O’Kelly persisted on having Stone respond.

“I’m sorry you’re arguing with whom? I thought we were just having a spirited conversation. What happened?” O’Kelly said.

“You said something about ‘Negro’.” Stone said he had not.

“You’re out of your mind,” he said.

The interview then continued.

In a statement, Stone defended himself by saying that anyone familiar with him “knows I despise racism!”

“Mr O’Kelly needs a good peroxide cleaning of the wax in his ears because at no did I call him a negro,” Stone said, using lowercase for the word.

“That said, Mr. O’Kelly needs to spend a little more studying black history and institutions. The word negro is far from a slur.”

He cited the United Negro College Fund and the historical use of the word.

At one , “Negro” was common in the American vernacular to describe African Americans. By the late 1960s, however, the word was scorned by activists in favor of such descriptors as “black”.