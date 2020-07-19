Robbie Gray shows nerves of steel to drill game-winning goal after the siren against Carlton, Port Adelaide vs Carlton

Robbie Gray has gone from villain to hero in the matter of a minute, kicking a clutch goal from the boundary line after the siren to deliver a famous win for Port Adelaide.

Gray looked to have blown his opportunity to win the game for Port inside the final minute when he handballed to Todd Marshall at the top of the goalsquare instead of taking a shot at goal himself, with Marshall missing what seemed the unmissable shot.

However, after one last forward thrust from Port Adelaide, Gray marked the ball in the right forward pocket and drilled the goal after the siren to give Port the 9. 10. (64) to 9. 7. (61) win at the Gabba.

Following the his thrilling game-winner, Gray said he was confident that he would kick the goal despite missing a similar shot just minutes earlier.

Gray is mobbed by his Port Adelaide teammates on the boundary after kicking the game-winning goal (Getty)

“I knew there obviously wasn’t long left,” he told Fox Footy.

“I had missed one a couple of minutes earlier from a similar spot, but I was still reasonably confident going back and just focused on my routine and making good contact with the ball and it went through.

“We had to take it on. We blew a few opportunities right at the end there, and a few simple ones, so that was disappointing, but to get away with the four points is really important.

“It’s a big start to the season for us. The club have handled it really well and all the boys have really attacked it and we’re just taking it as it comes.”

Blues veteran Kade Simpson crashes to the turf after Gray’s game-winner sailed through the big posts (Getty)

The loss was a heartbreaking result for a gallant Carlton side that looked to be pulling away with the match when Jack Newnes put his side seven points ahead at the seven minute mark of the final term.

Coming off the back of an impressive win against the Bulldogs last week, David Teague’s side took it up to the ladder leaders, kicking four consecutive goals in the opening quarter to lead at the first change.

Carlton was led by young forward Harry McKay who enjoyed his best game for the season with three goals, while last year’s NAB Rising Star winner Sam Walsh kicked two goals and added one of the marks of the season in defence.

Port Adelaide’s win leaves it a game clear of Brisbane at the top of the ladder, but the club will be sweating on the health of both Steven Motlop and Ryan Burton after the pair suffered injuries in the thrilling win.