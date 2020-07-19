Retail stores, which were closing due to declining foot traffic even before the pandemic, are now increasingly being turned into online fulfillment centers (Christopher Mims/Wall Street Journal)

Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
Retail stores, which were closing due to declining foot traffic even before the pandemic, are now increasingly being turned into online fulfillment centers — As the demand for in-person shopping diminishes, landlords, startups and retailers are converting abandoned stores into online fulfillment centers
