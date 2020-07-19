Remembering The Bachelor Mansion: 12 Secrets About the Iconic House

4. “They’re here 42 days, twice a year,” Haraden told Us Weekly of the show taking over the house. “Everything leaves—everything that’s not tied down, that’s not part of the home. Curtains, TVs, pots and pans, clothes—everything in one day goes out. And then they take two weeks to put it together the way they want it, and they shoot for X amount of days, and then they spend two weeks to put it back.”

5. Production even changes the paint colors each time they use the mansion, with Haraden telling Us Weekly, “They’ll paint it to the colors they want, whether it’s a man or it’s a woman—Bachelor/Bachelorette, they’ll change the motif. They paint it back and forward a lot, so [in total the show has given it] about 44 coats of paint.”