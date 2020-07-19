Profile of Child Rescue Coalition, whose tech is used in 96 countries including the US to help police triage child porn cases, as experts raise privacy concerns (Olivia Solon/NBC News)

Olivia Solon / NBC News:
Profile of Child Rescue Coalition, whose tech is used in 96 countries including the US to help police triage child porn cases, as experts raise privacy concerns — BOCA RATON, Fla. — In December 2016, law enforcement agents seized computers and hard drives from the home of Tay Christopher Cooper …
