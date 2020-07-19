Privacy concerns over contact tracing of personal details in public venues

As states look to slowly ease coronavirus restrictions, venues such as cafes, bars and restaurants have been ordered by public health authorities to log the details of patrons who enter for contact tracing purposes.

Dr Suelette Dreyfus, a cyber privacy and security researcher at Melbourne University, says the risk currently posed to everyday Australians is “very real” and breaches could be happening regularly.

Serious concerns have been raised over the safety of Australians’ personal information and the risk of it being compromised by COVID-19 record-keeping laws imposed on businesses. ()

Under privacy laws, businesses are required to properly destroy personal information they collect after it is no longer needed – a period deemed by each state or territory’s health authority. ()

“It’s as easy as one customer scanning the clipboard of names and mobile numbers on the same list as they sign on, or maybe a staff member finds a customer attractive and uses the venue’s digital log to extract a number and ask for a date,” Dr Dreyfus told .

“It’s quite possible that any number of women have had try-ons via someone who messages them via the personal, private information left at a venue, but the women have shrugged it off as an annoyance.

“There are a range of privacy risks, from a stranger getting your contact details for pursuing you, to your information being repurposed such as sold onward or used in databases in way you didn’t agree to initially.”

Alex Teregonis, the CEO of secure document disposal company Bag-N-Shred says with businesses only required by state laws to record customers’ details within the last few months, shop owners have not been adequately trained to securely store that information.

“We need to be a bit more vigilant with how our information is being utilised,” Mr Teregonis told .

“We’ve always had an element of concern and alarm about how it was, but now we are being compelled in a very roundabout way to put ourselves at risk.

“Add to that the restaurateur, the café owner or the publican who’s never had to think about protecting that kind of information except their own bank statements.

Experts say if the personal information is not handled correctly, it makes everyday Australian vulnerable to having their details compromised and discovered by people they may not want having them. ()

“They’re not even thinking about their customers’ phone numbers and what could be done to them – Those people are thinking, ‘I’ve got (an) amount of stock I need to sell’.”

Last month, Angelene Falk, Australia’s Information and Privacy Commissioner, told the Today show she believes the pandemic has shown people understand why their details need to be recorded, but expect the details to be securely dealt with.

“The key principles are to make sure that the business understands what they’re required to collect under the state or territory orders,” Ms Falk said.

“To make sure they limit the collections to those particular data sets, that they are transparent with their clients and customers about why they’re collecting it for contact tracing purposes and importantly that they keep it secure.

Pubs, clubs, bars, cafes and restaurants have been urged to digitally collect and store the details with encrypted programs in order to keep them safe. (AAP)

“It shouldn’t be used for other purposes, it shouldn’t be for direct marketing or other business purposes. It’s important that businesses that are being entrusted with this personal information do keep it safe and only use it for those public health purposes.”

Ms Falk’s office issued guidance for businesses during the pandemic which suggests they look to destroy the collected information by shredding it or giving it to a disposals team rather than throwing it away in bins accessible by anyone.

Dr Dreyfus has also suggested managing customers’ details digitally, with strong encryption or password-protected security used by a small, set number of staffers.

“If you’re taking it in a paper format, each person gets their own sheet and the earlier sheets are removed and locked up,” she said.

Businesses unaware of the potential risks could be held to account for any slip-up with private details – but only if it’s proven there was evidence of mismanagement. (Supplied)

Mr Teregonis said legally, businesses unaware of the potential risks could be held to account for any slip-up with private details – but only if it’s proven there was evidence of mismanagement.

He’s also warned that those breaches of personal information could present a threat of identity or financial theft.

“These con people, they think, eat, live and breathe these things and know how to get into people’s identity and personal information and wreak havoc,” he said.

“(There is) a new level of people now managing the information that we give them and how it can be manipulated. We need to educate them in managing it correctly and provide the opportunity for them to do the right thing.”

