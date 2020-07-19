Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception ‘had bouncy castle, glamping pods and pop-up pub’

Princess Beatrice and new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are reported to have enjoyed a low key wedding reception featuring a bouncy castle, glamping pods and a pop-up pub named after her dad.

The newlyweds married in secret at a ceremony at All Saints Chapel, Windsor, before the garden party in an Indian-style tent on the grounds of The Royal Lodge.

The pair partied into the early hours to celebrate their union before spending their wedding night in a glamping pod, according to The Mirror.







The marquee was called The Duke of York and was said to have a laid back and trendy theme with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard.

There were just 14 friends invited to the reception following the intimate service that had been attended by less than 20 guests.

A friend of the newlyweds told The Sun : “I heard that everyone had a great night. It was totally relaxed.

“There was a bit of dancing into the early hours with the jukebox blazing away.”

It’s believed friends started arriving around 5pm with many also staying in the glamping pods on the luxury estate.

There was bespoke catering, cocktails and a bouncy castle, the Daily Mail reports.

So far the only pictures released of the big day are of Bea, 31, and Edo, 37, leaving the church and posing outside with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Princess Beatrice donned a vintage dress and headwear for the occasion.







Prince Andrew was snubbed from the official photographs meaning the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, 60, and the groom’s parents did not feature either.

Neither did Eduardo’s three-year-old son Christopher – known as Wolfie – from a previous relationship, who was best man and pageboy

Beatrice wore a vintage Peau De Soie taffeta dress in shades of ivory by Norman Hartnell trimmed with Duchess satin and encrusted with diamante – which was on loan from the Queen.

The dress was remodelled and fitted by the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, Buckingham Palace said.

Beatrice also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara which was also on loan from the Queen and even worn by the monarch on her wedding day.

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal in St James’ Palace on May 29 but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Fewer than 20 guests attended Friday’s secret ceremony – a far cry from the 2018 wedding of Bea’s sister Eugenie, 30, and Jack Brooksbank, 30, at St George’s Chapel Windsor.

A friend revealed Beatrice – “determined to make her family smile again” – and her mum planned the private wedding in two weeks.

Buckingham Palace said last night: “The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May.

“The service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate with their closest family.

